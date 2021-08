Doctor of Naturopathy Anna Marie Frank, owner of Happy Whole You & KHSD wellness specialist gives tips on what is best to eat and avoid for a better night sleep.

Foods to help with sleep…

Red Grape Varieties Kiwi Tart Cherry Juice & Cherries Nuts! Cashews, pistachio, walnuts.

Foods to Avoid for better sleep…

Foods high in saturated fats/Fried foods Refined sugary foods Caffeine (chocolates)

Connect with Anna Marie @HappyWholeYou online