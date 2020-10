BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tiffany Rodriguez, Donor Relations Coordinator for Girl Scouts of Central California South, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Believe in the Power of a G.I.R.L. event.

Starting on Monday, November 2, a week full of inspiring speakers will be presenting every evening through Friday, November 6 virtually.

The events are open to the public. Anyone who is interested in attending can sign-up for free here.