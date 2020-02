BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield City School District is holding a Teacher Job Fair for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district is looking to hire Special Education teachers, TK through eighth grade subject teachers and single subject teachers in Math, Science, English and History.

To attend, visit Harris Elementary School located at 4110 Garnsey Ln. The fair will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit here.