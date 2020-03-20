BCSD continuing to provide meals to students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield City School District will continue to provide students with meals, according to the Superintendent of Schools.

Tabatha Mills, PIO for the Bakersfield City School District explained what students and parents need to know to get a meal.

Students can go to any school between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive a lunch. Parents will need to have their student present to pick up a meal.

The following schools have alternate pick-up locations:

Chipman – Pick-up at Eissler

Downtown – Pick-up at Franklin

McKinley – Pick-up at Emerson

Noble – Pick-up at Washington

Chavez – Pick-up at Fletcher

Compton – Pick-up at Harding

Munsey – Pick-up Curran

Sierra – Pick-up at Garza

Rafter Community Day/SEAL Center – Pick-up at Emerson

Students with special diet meal accommodations already on file with the district must contact Nutrition Services at 631-4733 by 2 p.m. one day in advance to order their meals.

Meals will not be provided during spring break, Monday, April 6 through Monday April 13.