BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A barbecue fundraiser will be held on February 27 to benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

The Roadrunner Scholarship Fund supports student athletes at California State University of Bakersfield.

Lunch will be available for $10 which includes a tri-tip barbecue sandwich, a drink and a cookie.

The drive-through style lunch will be behind the Fox Theater on the corner of 21st Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the fund, visit here.