BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Marelle Williams and Kristi Culligan shared more about the upcoming Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference which begins on Monday, April 26.

This year the conference will be held virtually April 26 through April 29. The keynote speaker will be Jillian Michaels, fitness expert and a renowned life coach.

To register for the conference, visit bakersfieldwomen.org.