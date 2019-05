The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back and ready to serve up some flavor on Saturday, June 1.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. spicy, grilled, fried, and sauced wings will be served at the Kern County Fairgrounds located at 1142 South P Street

Tickets start at $45 dollars.

Proceeds raised at the festival will benefit the Bakersfield Police Activities League.