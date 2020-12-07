Bakersfield Toy Run happening Friday through Sunday, drive-thru only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Ben Patten, with the Armed Forces Support Foundation, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Bakersfield Toy Run.

This year, the toy and canned food drive will be drive-thru only.

Anyone interested in dropping off items can visit Bakersfield Harley-Davidson, located at 35089 Merle Haggard Dr., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Donors will receive a ticket for 15 percent off at Bakersfield Harley Davidson and a chance to win a gift card for up to $500. All proceeds from the event will go to the local Salvation Army. For more information, visit https://bakersfieldtoyrun.org.