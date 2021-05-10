Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House holding Walk for Kids fundraiser next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scarlett Sabin the executive director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, spoke with 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the upcoming Walk for Kids fundraiser.

The event, which helps raise money to support the children who stay at the Ronald McDonald House and are undergoing medical treatment, will be held virtually on June 5. The organization has an online fundraising goal of $165,000 and has already raised more than $71,000, according to the event website.

To donate or for more information about the event, click here.