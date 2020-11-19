Bakersfield Police Chief: Homicides, officer-involved shootings, body cameras, community relations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief, Greg Terry, joined 17 News at Sunrise for an update about what has been happening in the city.

Last night Kern County reached a record amount of homicides, totaling 114 this year. Chief Terry says “they are real tragedies for our community…they have a real detrimental effects on our neighborhoods, on our city at large, it effects the extended family, it effects the neighborhoods, it effects the schools, it effects the children’s ability to enjoy life and grow up.” Chief Terry continues to say, “we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of weapons we are seizing across the city as well.”

Chief Terry also discussed officer-involved shootings, body cameras and how the department is working to build relationships in the community.