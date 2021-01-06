Bakersfield Police Chief discusses search for missing California City boys and deadly year in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief, Greg Terry, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Chief Terry discussed how the department is assisting in the search for two missing California City boys and a deadly year in Kern County as homicides hit a new record in 2020.

Chief Terry says homicide and acts of violence are distressing for the entire community. “This is a community problem for us, and we are going to need our entire community to step up and help us do this because there are so many other factors that are related to crimes of violence, that policing alone cannot address.”