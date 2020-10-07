Bakersfield Police Chief discusses missing children cases, protests held in the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise. Chief Terry shared that missing children and runaway cases have actually decreased, the department is utilizing social media more to spread information to the public.

Also discussed, protests in the community, Chief Terry says “the police department is committed to defending everyone’s right to express and exercise their first amendment but criminal behavior and criminal activity is not a part of their right and we will aggressively investigate reports of it.”