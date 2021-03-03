Bakersfield Police Chief discusses case of two California City boys missing since December

As we prepare to honor our 2021 group of remarkable women, we wanted to check in with the winner of last year's contest. 17's Maddie Janssen had the honor of profiling several strong, generous, truly remarkable women last year for Nexstar's national contest, and she recently caught up with our 2020 winner Jessica Haro-Romero, who along with her husband, runs Tommy's Legacy and Fanny's House recovery homes.

It was the beginning of the pandemic, when Haro-Romero was honored for her selfless work running a women's and men's recovery home along with her husband. The two of them stepped out in faith two year's ago, beginning the homes in memory of their son, Tommy. Then the world turned upside down. "We have gotten more men and women through this pandemic and so we are just overloaded in our homes and we are spilling out," says Haro-Romero. While many aspects of society shut down, Fanny's Home and Tommy's Legacy kept operating, taking in men and women who had nowhere else to go. They're now housing four women and nine men. Like so many other non-profits, the homes have had to cancel major fundraisers. But in the same way they embarked on this mission, Romero and her husand, kept their faith. "God is amazing, he provided every aspect of the way. We had a cow donated to us when meat was just skyrocketing. I mean we had pallets of water and lysol and toilet paper and purel. I mean pallets that were just donated like the month before the pandemic hit. God definitely provided."