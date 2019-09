The Bakersfield Police Activities League will host their fifth annual Car Show and Kids Festival Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. cars will be on display, food, music, and more will be at the Crest Bar and Grill, located on 5025 Wible Rd.

The Bakersfield PAL is a non-profit formed by police officers in 1994 to approach juvenile delinquency prevention.

