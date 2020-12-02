Bakersfield musician Jim Ranger advances to semi-finals on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ his parents share their reaction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lydia and James Ranger joined 17 News at Sunrise to share their reaction to the news their son, Jim Ranger, advanced to the semi-finals on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

When sharing reaction to Blake Shelton’s comments about Jim’s performance, Lydia Ranger says “it’s a little overwhelming, to have someone like Blake Shelton see what we’ve always seen in him and we know he is capable of it.”

As to who Jim Ranger is off stage, Lydia says “who you see on that camera is who he has always been since he was a little boy, the sweetest, a gentle giant is what we call him.”