Bakersfield Fire Department recruiting Fire Explorers

The Bakersfield Fire Department is recruiting Fire Explorers.

The program is designed for youth who are interested in learning about a career in the Fire Service.

Explorers will participate in drills, public relation events and other activities.

After Explorers pass a series of tests and training, they may be eligible to participate in the ride-along program.

Candidates must meet general requirements such as being at least 15-years-old or a freshman in high school, must pass an oral and physical agility test and more.

Applications are available now through January 6 and can be picked up at any Bakersfield City Fire Station or online here. The application must be returned by January 6.

