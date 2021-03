BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Armando Trujillo, educational advisor for veterans and military-affiliated at Bakersfield College, spoke on 17 News at Sunrise about two virtual enrollment events happening today and Saturday.

These events will include the opportunity to meet with an advisor to enroll in courses at the college. One session will be held today from 3-7 p.m and another on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register for either event at bakersfieldcollege.edu.