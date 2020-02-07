Bakersfield College hosting financial aid fest

March 2nd is the deadline for college students to complete their free application for financial aid, also known as the FAFSA.

If you’re a Bakersfield College student, B.C. is hosting a Financial Aid Fest with food, prizes, music, vendors, booths and more in a fun carnival atmosphere. Students who complete an application at the event, or ahead of time, will receive a prize and free food.

The financial aid fest is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at BC’s Panorama Campus, CSS Lawn from 10 a.m.- noon.

There will also be events at the Southwest Campus on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Delano campus on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

