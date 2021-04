BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Patricia Smith, a Criminal Justice professor at Bakersfield College, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Law Enforcement Employer Panel webinar happening Wednesday.

The event will feature speakers from the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Kern County Probation Department and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anyone interested in attending the webinar can register here.