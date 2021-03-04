Bakersfield College Foundation Sterling Silver Event happening virtually Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the case in the disappearance of 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West in California City, who have been missing since December.

"As law enforcement officers we are community members and we are parents also, and we understand the public's interest in this particular case and rightfully so to find out what happened to these little boys. I assure you that we are going to continue the investigation in a professional and thorough manner, and follow all investigative leads and possibilities. We will continue to communicate with our community, especially if there are circumstances or information that could impact our community safety or individuals in our community."