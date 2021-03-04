Bakersfield College Foundation Sterling Silver Event happening virtually Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Cheryl Scott, Executive Director of the Bakersfield College Foundation shared more about the annual Sterling Silver Event, happening virtually on Saturday.
The 2021 Honorees include:
- Patricia Mettler and Margaret “Peggy” Haight – Individual Philanthropists (Posthumously)
- Greg & Mary Bynum, Bynum, Inc. – Corporate Philanthropists
- Becki Whitson – BC Foundation Service Medal (Posthumously)
The virtual ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will air on KGET 17 News in addition to being livestreamed on Facebook and KGET.com.