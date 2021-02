BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kylie Campbell, Program Director, Outreach and Early College with Bakersfield College, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about a partnership with the Kern High School District.

The Early College program offers college level courses for high school students and pathways to graduate with an Associate Degree.

To apply or learn more about the program, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege/khsd.