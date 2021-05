Related Content Give Big Kern: Local nonprofits asking for your support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Allison McClain, founder of Bakersfield Angels, discusses with 17 News at Sunrise about her organization breaking fundraising records during yesterday’s Give Big Kern event.

Bakersfield Angels, which supports foster youth and their families, raised $100,000 during yesterday’s event, which brings in money to support local nonprofit organizations. The previous record was held by Independence Through Grace at just under $70,000.