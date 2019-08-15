Bags of Love Foundation hosting Glow for a Cure

The Bags of Love Foundation is hosting Glow for a Cure.

The foundation is focused on helping children who are going through extensive treatments for life threatening diseases. Bags are delivered to patients battling cancer and include a hat ,pop socket, bear, stress ball, reusable water bottle, crayons, coloring book, and more.

Glow for a Cure will be on August 23 at A Royal Palace, 6720 District Blvd. From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. guests can enjoy a dance party.

Tickets available for $20 pre-sale or $30 at the door.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, email info@bagsoflovefoundation.com.