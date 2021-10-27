Backyard science: spooky experiments for Halloween

Flying Ghosts

Materials:

White tissue paper (or light fabric would work too)

Paperclips

Fishing line

Magnets

Jumbo craft sticks (2)

Tape

Directions:

Take your magnets, if you are using the coin magnets you will need to stack a handful to ensure you are getting enough magnetic pull to make your ghost fly. Practice by testing your magnets with your paperclip to see how strong the draw is. You want the paperclip to jump to the magnet.

Place your magnets between two jumbo craft sticks and tape into place.

Now to prepare your ghost. Take a paper clip and tie a fishing line to it. You want about 4 to 6 inches of fishing line.

Anchor the end of the fishing line that doesn’t have the paperclip. We placed our fishing line on a Lego plate and then placed some 2×4 Lego pieces across the line to secure it. You could also just tape the end of the fishing line to the table.

Hold the flying rod near the ghost. It should jump up and stick to the rod at first but slowly lift up and the ghost will fly below your rod!

Magic Balloon

Materials:

Water bottle

Vinegar

Baking soda

Funnel

Balloon

Directions:

Use the funnel to fill the recycled water bottle about 1/4 of the way full.

Rinse and dry the funnel and then add baking soda into the balloon, around a tablespoon or two.

Place the lip of the balloon over the top of the bottle, with the contents of the balloon hanging loosely.

Lift the balloon so that it is straight above the bottle and the baking soda falls down into the vinegar in the bottle.

The chemical reaction will begin to inflate the balloon!