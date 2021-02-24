Backyard Science: How to make a compost bin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District and part of the Citizen Scientist Project with CSUB, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how to make a compost bin.

Materials

  • Plastic Bin
  • Leaves from yard, or shredded newspaper if needed
  • Dirt from yard or bought from store
  • Food Scraps
  • Water

Directions

  • Drill holes in the bottom of the bin and the lid for ventilation
  • Place the leaves or shredded newspaper on the bottom of the bin
  • Add the dirt on top of the leaves until the container is half full
  • Toss in the food scraps
  • Stir the compost with a shovel
  • Spray the compost with lukewarm water until moist, but not soaking wet
  • Store compost bin outside in safe place
  • Continue to add food scraps and stir every other week
  • Compost will be ready in 2-3 months for garden


