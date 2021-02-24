Backyard Science: How to make a compost bin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District and part of the Citizen Scientist Project with CSUB, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how to make a compost bin.
Materials
- Plastic Bin
- Leaves from yard, or shredded newspaper if needed
- Dirt from yard or bought from store
- Food Scraps
- Water
Directions
- Drill holes in the bottom of the bin and the lid for ventilation
- Place the leaves or shredded newspaper on the bottom of the bin
- Add the dirt on top of the leaves until the container is half full
- Toss in the food scraps
- Stir the compost with a shovel
- Spray the compost with lukewarm water until moist, but not soaking wet
- Store compost bin outside in safe place
- Continue to add food scraps and stir every other week
- Compost will be ready in 2-3 months for garden