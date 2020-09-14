Backyard Science: How to make a bird feeder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, a Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District, shared how to make a bird feeder at home.
Materials:
- Used plastic bottle
- 2 wooden spoons
- Small eye hook
- Twine
- Bird Seed
Instructions:
- Screw the eye hook into the cap of the bottle
- Tie the twine to the eye hook at desired length to hang the bottle.
- Cut out holes in the plastic bottle at the same diameter of the wooden spoons.
- Make sure the holes line up to insert the spoons through the bottle.
- Insert the wooden spoon through the holes in the bottle.
- Fill the bottle with bird seed, click here for a homemade bird seed recipe.
- Find a place outside to hang the bird feeder