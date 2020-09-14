Backyard Science: How to make a bird feeder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, a Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District, shared how to make a bird feeder at home.

Materials:

  • Used plastic bottle
  • 2 wooden spoons
  • Small eye hook
  • Twine
  • Bird Seed

Instructions:

  • Screw the eye hook into the cap of the bottle
  • Tie the twine to the eye hook at desired length to hang the bottle.
  • Cut out holes in the plastic bottle at the same diameter of the wooden spoons.
  • Make sure the holes line up to insert the spoons through the bottle.
  • Insert the wooden spoon through the holes in the bottle.
  • Fill the bottle with bird seed, click here for a homemade bird seed recipe.
  • Find a place outside to hang the bird feeder

