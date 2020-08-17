Back-to-school supply drive ending this week, donations accepted at the Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how the community can still participate in our annual back-to-school drive.

This year, supplies will be dropped off directly at the homeless center and not at KGET Studios. Donations will be accepted through Thursday.

Here’s a list of supplies needed:

  • backpacks
  • spiral notebooks
  • composition notebooks
  • loose leaf paper
  • pencils
  • pens
  • colored markers
  • index cards
  • glue sticks
  • erasers
  • binders
  • pocket folders
  • facial tissues
  • clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)
  • socks

You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave (click for map).

To make a virtual donation, you can click here.

