Back-to-school supply drive ending this week, donations accepted at the Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how the community can still participate in our annual back-to-school drive.
This year, supplies will be dropped off directly at the homeless center and not at KGET Studios. Donations will be accepted through Thursday.
Here’s a list of supplies needed:
- backpacks
- spiral notebooks
- composition notebooks
- loose leaf paper
- pencils
- pens
- colored markers
- index cards
- glue sticks
- erasers
- binders
- pocket folders
- facial tissues
- clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)
- socks
You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave (click for map).
To make a virtual donation, you can click here.