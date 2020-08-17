Back-to-school supply drive ending this week, donations accepted at the Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how the community can still participate in our annual back-to-school drive.

This year, supplies will be dropped off directly at the homeless center and not at KGET Studios. Donations will be accepted through Thursday.

Here’s a list of supplies needed:

backpacks

spiral notebooks

composition notebooks

loose leaf paper

pencils

pens

colored markers

index cards

glue sticks

erasers

binders

pocket folders

facial tissues

clothes and underwear (boys, girls, teens)

socks

You can drop off donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave (click for map).

To make a virtual donation, you can click here.