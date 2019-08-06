Back to School Summer Carnival, backpack donations being accepted

Kevin Stokes, Board Member for Weill Child Guidance Foundation, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the upcoming Back to School Summer Carnival.

On Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. a carnival with free haircuts for back to school children, games to play, informational booth, free backpacks and school supplies will be held. To attend, the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic 2001 North Chester Ave.

A backpack drive is happening to support the carnival at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting through Thursday. You can bring a backpack to donate at the coffee shop, located at 1717 20th St., and get a free coffee drink in return.