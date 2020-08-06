Back-to-school shopping tips with Andrea Woroch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Back-to-school has taken on a new meaning with everything going online, so a lot of the necessary school supplies have changed. Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch has tips for saving money while doing your shopping for online learning.
Andrea’s back-to-school shopping tips:
- Swap supplies and clothes – Find websites where you can trade kids clothing
- Save on refurbished gadgets – Find deals on secondhand laptops, smartphones, computers and other devices
- Earn free money back on purchases – Learn which apps provide cash back on everything you buy in store and online
- Shop tax free weekends – Find out if your state offers tax free weekends and how to minimize the savings
- Use discount gift cards – Find gift cards to popular stores at up to 25% off at face value
- Snag special discounts – Find out which stores have the best teacher and student discounts
- Split bulk deals with other parents – Share the savings on bulk purchases even if you don’t need multiple of each item