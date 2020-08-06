Back-to-school shopping tips with Andrea Woroch

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Back-to-school has taken on a new meaning with everything going online, so a lot of the necessary school supplies have changed. Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch has tips for saving money while doing your shopping for online learning.

Andrea’s back-to-school shopping tips:

  1. Swap supplies and clothes – Find websites where you can trade kids clothing
  2. Save on refurbished gadgets – Find deals on secondhand laptops, smartphones, computers and other devices
  3. Earn free money back on purchases – Learn which apps provide cash back on everything you buy in store and online
  4. Shop tax free weekends – Find out if your state offers tax free weekends and how to minimize the savings
  5. Use discount gift cards – Find gift cards to popular stores at up to 25% off at face value
  6. Snag special discounts – Find out which stores have the best teacher and student discounts
  7. Split bulk deals with other parents – Share the savings on bulk purchases even if you don’t need multiple of each item

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story