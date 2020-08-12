Back-to-school immunizations mandatory for students attending virtual and in-person classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michelle Corson, Public Relations Officer for the Kern County Public Health Services Department, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about back-to-school immunizations. Students need to have vaccinations completed to start the school year even if they are attending school virtually.

Kern County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic through Friday. To make an appointment call the health department at 321-3000. For more information, visit their website here.