BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Manuel Carrizales, with Stay Focused Ministries, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Back to Hope Backpack Giveaway.

The giveaway will happen on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Stay Focused Office, 1225 California Ave.

City View Church, 3535 Union Ave.

St. John. Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 E. Brundage Ln.

For more information, contact Stay Focused Ministries at 322-HOPE (4673).