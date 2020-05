BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Cindy Collier, Professor at Bakersfield College, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Back to College program available for people looking to grow their resume and career experience.

Courses included in the Back to College program include Intro to Careers, Office Procedures, Best Practice in Customer Service, Intro to Word Processing and more.

For more information and to register, visit the Bakersfield College website here.