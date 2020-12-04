Assistance League hosting Chez Noël at our House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Cherryl Biggar, Marketing & Communications Chair for the Assistance League Bakersfield, joined 17 news at Sunrise to share more about Chez Noël at our House.

Every year the local nonprofit typically holds home tours but this year their Bargain Box will be open and selling have holiday decorations, merchandise, treats and more.

To shop, visit the store, located at 1924 Q St., today and tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Assistance League Bakersfield at 661-323-0838.