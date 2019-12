Assemblyman Vince Fong is holding a sock and shoe drive to benefit local students.

Socks and shoes, for both boys and girls, are being collected in sizes one through seven. Items will be distributed to students at Beardsley Elementary School.

To drop off items, visit Vince Fong’s office located at 4550 California Ave., Suite 740. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 395-2995 or email Assemblymember.Fong@assembly.gov.