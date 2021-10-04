Assemblyman Fong hosting pet adoption fair at Kern County Animal Services this month

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) will cover the costs for the first 100 pet adoptions during the month of October at Kern County Animal Services.

Assemblyman Fong and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the third Annual FREE Pet-Adopt-a-thon.

Kern County Animal Services is located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield. For more information visit the KCAS website.

For updates on the pet adoption and follow all pets that will be going to a new home during the event via social media using #Vince100 or by following @AsmVinceFong on Twitter or @AssmVinceFong on Facebook. Please contact Assemblyman Fong’s district office at 661.395.2995 for more information.