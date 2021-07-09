Armed Forces Support Foundation holding Poker Run on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ben Patten and Randy Turman with the Armed Forces Support Foundation joined 17 News at Sunrise today to talk about the foundation’s upcoming Poker Run.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. Poker stop locations include the Bakersfield Harley Davidson store, Wounded Heroes, Bakersfield College and the Kern County Veterans Office. The suggested donation is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger.

For more information, visit armedforcessupportfoundation.org.