BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Fast Track Lamont will test the limits of runners at the “Are you faster than a 5th grader” run on February 29.

Fast Track Lamont is a youth running club for young runners to compete in regional and national championships.

Runners can choose between a two or four mile run. The run will be at Pyles Boys Camp on Lake Ming Road and begins at 9 a.m.

To pre-register, visit this link. Day of sign-up is also available at the race.