Annual Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference happening virtually, registration open

Sunrise Interviews

by: Raquel Vega

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kylie Whitlock, Leaders in Life Planning Committee Chair and student at Frontier Highschool, along with Jeff Coomber, Coordinator, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual conference.

The conference will be held on March 11 and registration is still open. Visit leadersinlife.org for more information.

Organizers are also also holding a social media challenge, ‘Share Your Spark.’

  1. Record yourself saying what your spark is and upload to your favorite social media platform
  2. Nominate friends and family to make their own spark video
  3. Tag Leaders in Life using #shareyourspark
  4. Go to www.leadersinlife.org to make a donation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story