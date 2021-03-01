Annual Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference happening virtually, registration open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kylie Whitlock, Leaders in Life Planning Committee Chair and student at Frontier Highschool, along with Jeff Coomber, Coordinator, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual conference.

The conference will be held on March 11 and registration is still open. Visit leadersinlife.org for more information.

Organizers are also also holding a social media challenge, ‘Share Your Spark.’