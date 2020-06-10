Annual Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive happening now through June 16, donations accepted online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive is happening now through June 16.

New or gently used fans are being accepted at the Volunteer Center of Kern County, located on 1311 Eye St., Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted online or can be made over the phone. A donation of $15 allows the center to purchase one box fan and a donation of $35 allows the center to purchase one floor fan with a remote.

Fans will be donated to senior citizens. Seniors will need to submit an application to the center to receive a fan. Applications are open today.

For more information, visit the Volunteer Center of Kern County’s website here or call 395-9787.