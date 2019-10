The annual Greek Food Festival will start on Friday and continue through Sunday.

The festival will include food, music and dancing at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on 401 Truxtun Ave. Festival goers can visit Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are five dollars but children 12 and under can enter for free.

For more information, visit here.