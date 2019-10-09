Annual Bounty of Kern County

The Kern County Farm Bureau is once again hosting an evening in celebration and showcase of Kern County’s agricultural bounty.

Bounty of Kern County is Saturday, October 12 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event begins at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Individual ticket are $150 per person.

Enjoy a fun night of cocktails, locally grown food from local businesses, and agribusiness networking!

It is estimated that 170,000 jobs in the county are supported by agriculture. Kern is ranked as the #1 agricultural producing country in the nation. With approximately 144 different commodities grown and coming off our best year ever, there is plenty to celebrate here at home.