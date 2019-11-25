Alzheimer’s Association spreading awareness of warning signs

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

The Alzheimer’s Association has launched an early detection campaign. The campaign hopes to spread awareness about the signs of Alzheimer’s.

Some warning signs include:

  • Memory loss that disrupts daily life
  • Challenges in planning or solving problems
  • Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure
  • Confusion with time or place
  • Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
  • New problems with words in speaking or writing
  • Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
  • Decreased or poor judgement
  • Withdrawal from work or social activities
  • Change in mood or personality.

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story