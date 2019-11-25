Alzheimer’s Association spreading awareness of warning signs

The Alzheimer’s Association has launched an early detection campaign. The campaign hopes to spread awareness about the signs of Alzheimer’s.
Some warning signs include:
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life
- Challenges in planning or solving problems
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure
- Confusion with time or place
- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
- New problems with words in speaking or writing
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
- Decreased or poor judgement
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
- Change in mood or personality.
For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here.