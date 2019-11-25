Alzheimer’s Association spreading awareness of warning signs

The Alzheimer’s Association has launched an early detection campaign. The campaign hopes to spread awareness about the signs of Alzheimer’s.

Some warning signs include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with words in speaking or writing

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgement

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Change in mood or personality.

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here.