KGET and the Alliance Against Family Violence are teaming up for our annual Alliance Barbecue Fundraiser.

Lunch will be served on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a hamburger, chips, cookie and a drink. Lunch tickets are $5 and for an additional $5, raffle tickets can be purchased to win a 60″ TV and Blu-Ray Player.

For orders including 10 or more lunches, call 322-9199 by Tuesday, October 9.