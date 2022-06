BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Talia Fisher is the founder of the horse and donkey rescue in Shafter, which houses about 100 animals that include alpacas, goats, and even a zebra. She tells SUNRISE they’re throwing a birthday bash with food, vendors and live music Saturday to showcase their work. June 25 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., 30764 Imperial St. off Enos Lane. 661-204-4016, AllSeatedInABarn.com, $5 admission.