Al Roker’s prostate cancer diagnoses brings light to the importance of cancer screening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the CBCC, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about prostate cancer.

Last week Today’s Al Roker announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and just had surgery to remove his prostate.

Dr. Patel shared that early screenings through a PSA test or physical exam is important to catching the cancer diagnosis early. He also says African Americans are at higher risk of prostate cancer.

Free prostate and lung cancer screenings are available at the CBCC, call 862-7140 for more information.