BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The AIS Cancer Center is holding a free bimonthly Lymphedema 101 class.

Attendees will learn more about lymphedema and ways to help the discomfort.

Classes are held the second Tuesday of every other month at the AIS Cancer Center located at 2620 Chester Ave. The class is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to register for a class, call 637-8321 or visit here.