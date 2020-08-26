Aedes aegypti mosquito frequently biting Kern County residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – La Thao, with Kern Mosquito and Vector Control, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain why the aedes aegypti mosquito is biting residents across Kern County, causing frequent bites on ankles.

Thao suggests people dump standing water sources and scrub the containers to mitigate the mosquito presence in their yards. People are also advised to use repellent with DEET in it and reapply it often as the mosquito likes bite several times.

Although the mosquito will most likely slow down in cooler weather, it is expected to come back in the spring.