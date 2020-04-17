Coronavirus
Advice on how to spend stimulus money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Money-Saving Expert, Andrea Woroch, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share tips on how you can make the most of your stimulus check money.

To check on the status of your check, visit here.

