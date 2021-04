BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julie Johnson, Executive Director of the Bakersfield SPCA, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the virtual Unleash Your Love event happening on Friday.

The fundraiser aims to help the organization recover after fundraisers were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can be made on the SPCA website as well as by calling 661-323-8353 ext. 2 or mailing a donation to: 3000 Gibson Street, Bakersfield, CA 93308.