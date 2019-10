The ADAKC, also known as the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, Inc. is hosting Senior Prom.

A dance will be held on November 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ADAKC Rose Lazzerini Campus located at 4203 November Buena Vista Rd.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at this link or by calling 665-8871.